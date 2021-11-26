Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $660.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $589.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $440.50 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.