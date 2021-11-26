Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

