Lantz Financial LLC Buys 220 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Polaris by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

PII opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.18. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

