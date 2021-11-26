Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $412.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

