Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

