Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

