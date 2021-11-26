Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

