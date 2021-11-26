Lantz Financial LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.