LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.21

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1681575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

