Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 13,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,023,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

