Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 63.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,492 shares of company stock worth $6,474,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Shares of EBAY stock remained flat at $$72.66 during trading hours on Friday. 57,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

