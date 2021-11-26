Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 14,978 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.