Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 2,130 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $15.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.39. 36,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.61. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

