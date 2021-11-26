Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

XOM stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

