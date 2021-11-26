Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,682 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.