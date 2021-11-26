Lee D. Roberts Purchases 10,000 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 266.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

