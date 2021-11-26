LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €161.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €126.40 ($143.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.03. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

