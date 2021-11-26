Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEGN. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $82,371,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

