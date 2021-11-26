Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $20.46. Leslie’s shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Specifically, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

