Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after buying an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.