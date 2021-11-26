Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRDA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Get Croda International alerts:

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 9,778 ($127.75) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,171.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £13.64 billion and a PE ratio of 53.75. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 5,856.73 ($76.52) and a 1-year high of £101.40 ($132.48).

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($131.94), for a total value of £201,980 ($263,888.16). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5 shares of company stock worth $44,535.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.