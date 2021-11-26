Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup (LON:CPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.55% from the company’s previous close.

CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.16 million and a P/E ratio of 265.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 463.69. CPPGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 285.56 ($3.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

