Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Lincoln National reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.32. 1,073,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,323. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

