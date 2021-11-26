LINK Hits One Day Volume of $23.57 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. LINK has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $23.57 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $259.46 or 0.00475466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

