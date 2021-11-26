Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,499. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In related news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,721 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,349. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

