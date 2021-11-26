Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

