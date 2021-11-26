Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock valued at $200,573,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

