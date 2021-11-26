Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

