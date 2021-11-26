Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

