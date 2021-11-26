Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 732 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

