Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $256.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.80 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

