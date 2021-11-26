Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $343.58 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

