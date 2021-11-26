Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

