Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 70,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,942,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS opened at $59.12 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

