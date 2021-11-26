Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,800 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Albany International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.