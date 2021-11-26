Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the second quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.94 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.