Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after buying an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

