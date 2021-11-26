Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

