Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $252.63 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.