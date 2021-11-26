LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Gap Up to $165.42

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.42, but opened at $169.45. LPL Financial shares last traded at $169.89, with a volume of 132 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

