Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lucira Health by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

