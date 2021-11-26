Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.