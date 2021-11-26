LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 150.83 ($1.97), with a volume of 1656611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.40 ($1.93).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

