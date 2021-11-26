LXI REIT plc (LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on December 30th

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. LXI REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 155.60 ($2.03).
About LXI REIT
