LXI REIT plc (LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on December 30th

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. LXI REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 155.60 ($2.03).

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

