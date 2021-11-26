M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 1st (NYSE:MBSCU)

M3 Brigade Acquisition III’s (NYSE:MBSCU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 1st. M3 Brigade Acquisition III had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During M3 Brigade Acquisition III’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE:MBSCU opened at $10.02 on Friday.

