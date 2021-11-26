MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $50,640.96 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $50,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $303,198.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $92,512.60.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

