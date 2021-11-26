Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was down 5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 354,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,216,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Specifically, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on M shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

