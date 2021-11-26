MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 25,000 Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tanzanian Gold were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.77. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

