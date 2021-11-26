MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 290.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $22.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,093.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $947.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

