MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 779 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 133,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $117.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

